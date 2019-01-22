Home World

Breastfeeding mom becomes first woman to win brutal 268-mile race

Jasmin Paris competed with more than 130 people from 15 countries including winners from previous years. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jasmin Paris

Jasmin Paris (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Jasmin Paris, a scientist and breastfeeding mother, has become the first woman to win the Montane Spine Race -- one of the toughest endurance contests in the world. What's more, she completed the race distance of 268 miles in 83 hours, breaking the previous record by 12 hours.

A 35-year-old pursuing research at Edinburgh University, Scotland, Jasmin has participated in ultra-marathons before but this was her first crack at the Montane Spine Race.

Jasmin had to compete against more than 130 people from 15 countries, including previous year's winners. In addition, she had to take a few stops for pumping breast milk for her daughter, besides eating and taking a quick nap, which cost her about three hours in all.

“I had thought I would have stopped breastfeeding by this point and tried when Rowan was one, but over Christmas, she got two viruses and I had to go back to feeding her multiple times throughout the night to soothe her,” she told the Guardian. 

Jasmin had to carry a backpack weighing more than 5 kg which contained her emergency supplies and food. To be able to carry that much weight all through the race, she trained herself to carry her baby and run. “My coach told me to get a weight vest to practise running with a backpack. But I thought, I have a baby, I’ll take her. It was decent training,” she said.

The gruelling race started giving her hallucinations in the last few hours but the thought of being reunited with her daughter kept her going. Though she's become famous by winning the race, she isn't planning to let it affect her. Jasmin is already looking forward to getting back to her research and writing her thesis. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasmin Paris Montane Spine Race Britain Edinburgh Scientist first woman Scotland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp