Indian-origin teen is brain behind viral Instagram egg that beat Kylie Jenner

The egg-cellent picture which went viral on Instagram was the brainchild of 19-year-old Ishan Goel

Published: 22nd January 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel, the marketing strategist behind the viral egg post. (Photo | LinkedIn/@iamishangoel)

By Online Desk

Remember the egg that took the internet by storm? It has now come to light that the post was the brainchild of a 19-year-old Indian-origin marketing strategist Ishan Goel. 

The 'egg-cellent' picture grabbed the attention of almost all active social media users and is officially the most liked picture on Instagram now with over 50m likes.

So, we finally have the answer to the million dollar question -- the egg came first -- thanks to the Massachusetts-based youth. 

The photo was posted on January 4 by an anonymous UK-based Instagram account @world_record_egg, which now has 8.6m followers and is verified too. How cool is that! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EGG GANG (@world_record_egg) on

 

Ishan revealed the secret behind the viral post in an interview recently. Speaking to FEMAIL, Goel said, "I won't go into too many specifics about the secret sauce, but I can say that I worked to garner attention for the page on Reddit, reached out to media really early on, and told all of the celebrities and influencers in my network to help push it."

Ishan credited the chicken who laid the egg for the 'spark,' adding he was just the 'gasoline' behind the post. According to him, the photo gained so much popularity because the egg isn't a person but represents something bigger.

"The idea that an inanimate object can connect so many people is a testament to the fact that people love to root for the underdog. Celebrities wield so much power and influence, and an egg uniting so many people is a powerful commentary on social media's impact on society today," Ishan said. 

The viral photo of the egg is actually a stock image and was shot by Sergey Platonov. Incidentally, the photo has made it to the cover image of a digital issue of 'Paper Magazine.'

The egg dethroned Kylie Jenner's post on her daughter Stormi Webster, which held the record for the most liked picture on Instagram with over 18 million likes. 
 

