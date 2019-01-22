Nepal bans all Indian currency notes over Rs 100 over demonetisation fears

Home World

One local report said that 1.2 million Indians came to Nepal annually overland, while barely 160,000 flew in.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nepal has decided to ban all Indian currency notes above Rs 100 from circulation over fears that New Delhi could once again suddenly ban high denomination notes like it did in 2016, causing immense hardship to people who use Indian currency for transactions in the Himalayan country.

Experts feel the sudden decision could also be an attempt to put pressure on the government of India to resolve the matter of large sums in banned Indian notes, held by both Indians as well as Nepali Banks, estimated at anything between Rs 7- 10 crores.

On Sunday, Nepal Rastra Bank released a circular barring Nepali tourists, banks and financial institutions from holding or trading Indian banknotes of value higher than Rs 100, the Kathmandu Post reported.

“I think a part of the reason stems from the fear factor and rumours that India might ban Rs 2,000 notes before the parliamentary polls, scheduled for later this year,” said Prashant Sharma, a Kathmandu based journalist.

“The fact that there are huge sums in banned Indian notes, not just with Nepali banks but also with the common people, particularly along the border, and India’s tardy response to several requests from the highest levels of successive Nepali governments and the Rashtra Bank to help resolve this issue, adds to these concerns,” he said.

Apart from the large number of Nepalese who work in India and send or take money back home in Indian currency, this ban is also likely to hit Indian tourists and traders in Nepal, most of whom travel overland from neighbouring Indian regions and hence cannot exchange their money for international currency like US Dollar, Euros or Pound Sterling.

Small traders along the border on both sides are likely to be most hit with this new ban on the Indian rupee.

Traders to be badly hit

Small traders along the border on both sides are likely to be most hit with this new ban, just as they were when the Indian government banned H500 and H1,000 rupee notes overnight in November 2016, severely impacting people in Nepal and Bhutan where Indian currency is widely used

