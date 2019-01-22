Home World

One person killed at Illinois mall, shooter at large

Orland Park police say the 19-year-old was shot in the center of Orland Square Mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store Monday evening.

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 11:24 AM

Authorities work the scene where a gunman shot and killed a man near the food court inside the Orland Square Mall, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Orland Park, Ill. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ORLAND PARK: Authorities say a man was shot and killed at a suburban Chicago mall and the suspect remains at large.

The man later died at the hospital. Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg and was being treated at another hospital.

Mitchell says security video showed a male shooter fleeing the mall but it's unclear if he continued on foot or got into a vehicle.

Mitchell calls the shooting an "isolated incident," saying video shows the two people involved knew each other and that the victim was "targeted.

" Police departments from several neighbouring towns, as well as the FBI and ATF responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Comments

