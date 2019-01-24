Home World

China 'opposes' foreign interference in Venezuelan crisis

China is Venezuela's main creditor and Maduro visited the country in September, striking energy and gold mining deals as he sought Beijing's support to help his crisis-hit nation.

Published: 24th January 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China said Thursday it opposed external interference in Venezuelan politics, after the US and major South American countries sided with opposition leader Juan Guaido over President Nicolas Maduro in a power struggle.

China is Venezuela's main creditor and Maduro visited the country in September, striking energy and gold mining deals as he sought Beijing's support to help his crisis-hit nation.

Maduro now faces trouble at home, where Guaido proclaimed himself acting president on Wednesday amid rival protests in Caracas.

"China has consistently pursued the principle of not interfering with other countries' internal politics, and opposes the interference (in) Venezuelan affairs by external forces," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing in Beijing.

ALSO READ | US, regional powers recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuelan president

"We are paying close attention to the current situation in Venezuela and are calling on all parties to remain rational and calm, and to seek a political resolution to Venezuela's problem through peaceful dialogue within Venezuela's constitutional framework," Hua added.

Asked whether China recognises Maduro, Hua recalled that Beijing had sent a representatives to his inauguration earlier this month.

"We support the efforts made by the Venezuelan government to maintain the country’s sovereignty, independence, and stability," she added.

ALSO READ | Brexit and Venezuela set to feature heavily in Davos

Major regional players Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Argentina all gave their backing to Guaido's self-proclamation as acting president. 

The European Union called for free elections to restore democracy. After US President Donald Trump recognised Guaido as interim leader, Maduro said he was cutting off diplomatic ties with Washington and gave US diplomats 72 hours to depart.

The US State Department responded by saying "former president Maduro" did not have the authority to sever relations.

Maduro was re-elected last May in voting boycotted by the majority of the opposition and dismissed as fraudulent by the United States, European Union and Organization of American States (OAS).

The 56-year-old leader was sworn in as president on January 10. Maduro has control of virtually all of Venezuela's political institutions and enjoys the support of the military, but many blame him for the country's economic woes, which have left much of the population living in poverty with shortages of basic foods and medicines.

China has extended more than $60 billion in credit to the South American country over the last decade.

Venezuela still owes Beijing about $20 billion and has been repaying the debt with oil shipments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juan Guaido Maduro Venezuelan President China-Venezuela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp