Home World

Japan court upholds 'sterilisation' rule for gender change

It also requires the person to have "a body which appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs of those of the opposite gender."

Published: 24th January 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/Pushkar V)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan's supreme court has upheld a law that effectively requires transgender people to be sterilised before their gender can be changed on official documents.

The court acknowledged "doubts" were emerging over whether the rule reflects changing social values, but said the law was constitutional.

The decision, issued Wednesday but published on Thursday, upholds a law that requires any individual wishing to change their documents have "no reproductive glands or reproductive glands that have permanently lost function," referring to testes or ovaries.

It also requires the person to have "a body which appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs of those of the opposite gender."

The appeal was filed by Takakito Usui, a transgender man who wants to change official documents that identify him as female.

The panel of four justices ruled unanimously to throw out Usui's appeal, declaring the law constitutional.

They said the measure was intended to prevent "problems" in parent-child relations that could lead to societal "confusion" and "abrupt changes" in society.

The judges said they recognised the invasive nature of the law, adding that legislation should be regularly reviewed as social and family values change.

In an additional opinion, presiding justice Mamoru Miura joined another justice to say that while the law may not violate the constitution, "doubts are undeniably emerging".

"Suffering related to gender, felt by people with gender identity disorder, is also the problem of society as a whole, which should encompass the diversity of sexual identity," the additional opinion said.

The ruling ends Usui's legal battle, but his lawyer said parts of the decision could boost a campaign to press lawmakers to change the rule.

"In this day and age, I can't believe there is a law that requires people to have surgery," Tomoyasu Oyama told AFP.

"We have been at this case for two years. And every month, every six months, we can see an improved understanding of the issue by society," Oyama said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan Transgender Sterlisation Gender Change operation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp