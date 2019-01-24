Home World

Not aware of plans by Xi Jinping to visit India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Japanese publication Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday carried a report titled "Xi plans India visit, as diplomatic chess with US intensifies".

Published: 24th January 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was not aware about any plans of President Xi Jinping's visit to India in the next two months for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as reported by a Japanese publication.

Japanese publication Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday carried a report titled "Xi plans India visit, as diplomatic chess with US intensifies".

The story said, "Xi intends to visit India as early as February in a move seen at countering Washington's increasingly antagonistic trade policy and aggressive Indo-Pacific diplomacy."

When asked about the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "You said this was reported by Japanese media. So it is quite interesting. I am not aware of what you said."

Hua said China and India are friendly neighbours.

"We attach importance to maintain high level exchanges. And the leader of the both the countries also maintain friendly communication and exchange," she said.

When pointed out that the Russian media also carried a similar report, Hua said, "Chinese media hasn't reported it and I am not aware of the information you mentioned".

"But we attach importance to our relations with India and we stand to maintain close communication at various levels," she said.

Officials sources here on Wednesday told PTI here that there was no proposal for Xi to visit India for the second informal summit Prime Minister Modi.

Wuhan summit was the first such high-level meeting ever between Indian and Chinese leaders. It was conceived by both the sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratcheted up tensions between the two countries.

The two-day summit at Wuhan during which the two leaders closely interacted for hours on bilateral and international issues has paved the way for the two countries to normalise relations on all fronts putting behind the Doklam standoff.

Since then the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts, including the military and trade fronts.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan has concluded his two-day visit to China on Tuesday after talks with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen and Zhang Jiwen, Chinese Vice Minister of General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), to enhance Indian exports to China to reduce the trade deficit of over USD 57 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xi Jinping Chinese Foreign Ministry Nikkei Asian Review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp