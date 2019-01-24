Home World

Russia slams 'usurpation' of power in Venezuela

In a strongly-worded statement backing Moscow ally Maduro, the Russian foreign ministry warned that international support for opposition leader Juan.Guaido,

Published: 24th January 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin (File photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday slammed what it called foreign interference in Venezuela and denounced the opposition's "usurpation of power", calling President Nicolas Maduro the crisis-hit country's legitimate leader.

In a strongly-worded statement backing Moscow ally Maduro, the Russian foreign ministry warned that international support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president Wednesday, was a "direct path to lawlessness and bloodshed".

"Only Venezuelans have the right to determine their future. Destructive outside interference, especially in the current extremely tense situation, is unacceptable," it said.

ALSO READ | China 'opposes' foreign interference in Venezuelan crisis

In a separate statement to reporters, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman slammed attempts by the opposition to usurp power.

"We consider the attempted usurpation of power in Venezuela as. A breach of the foundations of international law," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

"Maduro is the legitimate head of state," he added.

On Wednesday, the United States and major South American nations recognised Venezuelan Guaido as interim leader, while the UN urged dialogue in Caracas to avoid "disaster", leaving Maduro increasingly isolated.

The Kremlin has backed Maduro who has been hit by US and EU sanctions, and ostracised as a dictator by Western powers for his brutal suppression of the opposition.

Moscow warned Washington against any attempts to militarily intervene in Venezuela.

"We caution against any such reckless steps fraught with catastrophic consequences," the foreign ministry said.

Moscow said Washington's "cavalier" actions in the country showed that the United States ignored norms of international law, claiming it wanted to push through a change of power in Venezuela.

Russia has extensive economic interests in Venezuela and invested billions of dollars in its energy sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juan Guaido Venezuela Venezuela Crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp