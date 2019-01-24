US shutdown: Investigation in 87 major accident cases stalled

By Online Desk

The partial US government shutdown which entered its 33rd day on Thursday has stalled the investigation in 87 major accident cases, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

According to a report published in CNN on Wednesday, the incidents involve aircraft, automotive, marine and rail accidents, some of which have a high number of casualties.

In a statement, the NTSB said that the delay in the investigation will only stall the prevention opportunities thus increasing the threat of accidents.

"Important evidence is being lost that we would normally examine following an accident. And this evidence could potentially support safety recommendations, that once adopted, could prevent future accidents and save countless lives. The NTSB wants to ensure safety across the transportation spectrum, and we are unable to do that as long as this shutdown continues," said NTSB spokesperson.

NTSB has total 397 employees, out of which 365 people are furloughed. Six staffers were recalled to assist in international aviation accidents.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky set up the two showdown votes for Thursday, a day before some 800,000 federal workers are due of missing a second paycheck.

McConnell accused Democrats of preferring "political combat with the president" to resolving the 32-day partial federal shutdown. He said Democrats were prepared to abandon federal workers, migrants and all Americans "just to extend this run of political theatre so they can look like champions of the so-called resistance" against Trump.

The second shutdown of the United States federal government in 2018, which has continued into January 2019, began at midnight EST on Saturday, December 22. In United States politics, a government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass sufficient appropriation bills or continuing resolutions to fund federal government operations and agencies, or when the President refuses to sign such bills or resolutions into law.

(With inputs from agencies)