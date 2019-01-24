Home World

WikiLeaks seeks disclosure of all charges against founder Julian Assange

Assange has been holed up in the Embassy of Ecuador in London since August 2012. He has feared extradition to the US since WikiLeaks published thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange | AP

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: WikiLeaks is seeking to force the Trump administration to unseal any charges filed in the US against its founder, Julian Assange.

The organization said in a statement it filed a petition Wednesday with an international human rights body seeking to force disclosure of any charges against Assange and help him fight possible extradition to the United States.

WikiLeaks also said US prosecutors have approached people in the US, Germany and Iceland "and pressed them to testify against Mr. Assange in return for immunity from prosecution."

Assange has been holed up in the Embassy of Ecuador in London since August 2012. He has feared extradition to the US since WikiLeaks published thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables.

He has long speculated that he has been charged secretly in the US His fears appeared to have been confirmed in November after prosecutors, in an errant court filing in an unrelated case, inadvertently revealed the existence of sealed charges. The Associated Press and other media organizations later reported that Assange is indeed facing unspecified charges under seal.

Wikileaks said it argued in its petition to the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights in Washington that the US is compelled to disclose the charges under international law.

The commission is an agency of the Organization of American States and its decisions are theoretically binding, but the US considers its rulings only as recommendations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WikiLeaks Trump administration Julian Assange human rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp