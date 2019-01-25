Home World

10 hospitalized in Canada after falling ill on plane

Air Transat Flight 782 destined for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. was at the de-icing station shortly before 11 a.m. when passengers complained of feeling faint.

Published: 25th January 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Representational image.

By Associated Press

QUEBEC CITY: A Florida-bound flight minutes from takeoff from Quebec City had to be evacuated Thursday and 10 passengers were taken to hospital after fumes from de-icing seeped into the cabin.

Air Transat Flight 782 destined for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. was at the de-icing station shortly before 11 a.m. when passengers complained of feeling faint.

Airport firefighters were called and the flight was emptied, with passengers returning to the terminal.

Jean Lesage International Airport spokeswoman Laurianne Lapierre said 12 passengers were affected. Initial reports were that five people had been taken to hospital by ambulance suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes.

But a spokesman for the CHU de Quebec, which oversees five hospitals in the capital region, said later that 10 people from the flight were treated at several local hospitals. Bryan Gelinas, the spokesman, said there were "no serious cases," but he declined to provide additional details on their condition.

"For the moment, we are talking about a problem with the ventilation system during the de-icing of the aircraft," Lapierre said. "The airline is leading its own investigation to determine the source of the problem."

She said preliminary readings by airport firefighters after the evacuation found the cabin air to be safe.

In an emailed statement, an Air Transat spokeswoman said the flight crew acted diligently after some passengers "were inconvenienced" by fumes from de-icing that inadvertently entered the plane's ventilation system.

The aircraft was carrying 185 passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp