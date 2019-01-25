Home World

BBC eyeing post-Brexit base in Brussels or Amsterdam: Belgian official

Belgian leader Charles Michel is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, an annual get-together for the global business, media and political elite.

Published: 25th January 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

BBC logo. (Image produced as per Wikimedia Commons licence)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: British public broadcaster the BBC could open a major new European office after Brexit, perhaps in Brussels or Amsterdam, a Belgian official told AFP on Thursday.

The BBC did not have any immediate comment on the report, which comes as businesses look to adapt to a future where Britain is outside the European Union.

"The BBC is planning, given Brexit, to open a major base on the continent," a Belgian government source told AFP, confirming press reports.

ALSO READ | Sony to shift UK HQ to avoid Brexit disruption

"The prime minister met BBC managers yesterday in Davos to sell them on Belgium. We know we're on the shortlist. There are two more, including Amsterdam."

Belgian leader Charles Michel is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, an annual get-together for the global business, media and political elite.

"We have several trump cards," the official continued.

"We're a multilingual country, we have several international institutions like the EU and NATO and we're close to London, three hours by Eurostar."

The BBC already has a news bureau in Brussels for reporters covering Belgian and European stories.

But, after Brexit, the corporation -- partially funded by a British TV licence fee and partly by overseas sales -- may need to retain an EU business presence.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit European Union BBC Theresa May

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp