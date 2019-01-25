Home World

Launched by Laura Jackson, 'Januhairy' is all about women across the world embracing unshaven legs, hands and armpits 

Photo | Instagram

Shaming women for having body hair is as much a product of capitalism as it is a product of patriarchy. Many women easily spend a small fortune shaving their armpits, legs and hands in their lifetime. But change may be underway.

Taking inspiration from Movember, women across the world have decided to celebrate the first month of 2019 as 'Januhairy' where they show off unshaven legs, hands, armpits etc. The attempt at challenging the social norms imposed on women was started by Laura Jackson, a student at the University of Exeter in England. 

Photo | Instagram/Laura Jackson

Laura initially grew her body hair as part of a role she was playing in a drama in May 2018. That is when she says she became aware that it was taboo for a woman to have body hair. She said, “I realised that there is still more to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out.”

Photo | Instagram/Alexandramyth

25 days into the #Januhairy challenge, a lot of women have taken it upon themselves to challenge the beauty standards set by society. Alexandra from London shared a photo of her unshaved legs to claim her right to decide whether to shave her legs or not. 

In her post, she said, "I believe in my choice of shaving, when I want to, not because you think I’m disgusting. I know a woman can be sexy with hairy legs or without."

Photo | Instagram

'Januhairy' is a project of Body Gossip, an educational charity that campaigns on body image issues. Laura plans to raise £1,000 in the month-long campaign. 

Photo | Instagram 

So far, 'Januhairy' has proved to be promising by being inclusive of women from all ethnicities. However, we are yet to see if this will be the beginning of a movement like #MeToo that empowers women and makes them more comfortable with their bodies.

