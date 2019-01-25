Most liked Instagram egg that broke Kylie Jenner's record just got an 'egg'cellent makeover

By Online Desk

Who would've thought that an egg could look so flawless! A Russian makeup artist gave an 'egg'ceptional makeover to the world famous, record-breaking egg and it looks unbelievable.

The egg craze doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The egg is making history by achieving different feats every single day. Thanks to social media, we can never look at the breakfast eggs the same way!

The 'egg'cellent egg is giving a run for everyone on social media and you can't stop staring at its new avatar. Russian makeup artist Sonya Miro shared a makeup video featuring the egg on Instagram. She shared the video on Twitter later, which has got over 17 million views now.

It all started with an anonymous account posting a picture of an egg, which grabbed the attention of almost all active social media users and is officially the most liked picture on Instagram now.

Watch how 'egg'actly the makeover is done here:

یعنی میخوام بگم با این همه ارایش، حتی تخم مرغ هم خوشگل میشه pic.twitter.com/bdM8De1cii — •نازنینا• (@_maripela) January 19, 2019

Twitterati replies just cracked us up. Here are some:

Now, I'm waiting for you to give a potato a makeover — ซาสึเกะไม่สบายหรอ? (@MooDreaM) January 24, 2019

When I find that shit in the fridge pic.twitter.com/Ya5099sljR — young drako stan account (@nuevothato) January 22, 2019

the makeup wearing egg from that viral video when it sees a pan go on the stove pic.twitter.com/noHkDEqChE — (@jesuisjcc) January 24, 2019

This egg is our motivation that anyone and anything can be made gorgeous. But yes, what's inside matters! Let's never forget that.