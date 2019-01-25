Home World

Nawaz Sharif health: Larger special medical board to be formed to assess his condition

Three-time prime minister, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications.

Published: 25th January 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's Punjab government has decided to constitute a "larger special medical board" to evaluate jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's condition after doctors suggested that he has cardiac complications and should be shifted to hospital.

A four-member (second) special medical board of the Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital Lahore examined Sharif, 69, in jail recently and recommended that for his "optimal treatment" he should be shifted to hospital.

Three-time prime minister, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications.

He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests.

"The government has decided to form a larger special medical board' in view of a previous medical board's report that Nawaz Sharif is not completely well and he should be shifted to hospital from jail to get optimal treatment for his heart complications," a senior official of Punjab government told PTI on Friday.

He said the senior cardiologists including clinical electrophysiologist of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore will be part of the larger bench.

"If the new board suggests moving Sharif to hospital the government will implement it," the official said.

Meanwhile, Sharif's party, PML-N, has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government that if anything happened to their leader for constantly ignoring his health issues the masses would be on roads.

On Tuesday, Sharif was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for examination.

Doctors there suggested that he required "aggressive medication" and "regular medical follow-ups" to avoid cardiac complications.

Before the AIMC board, a special PIC medical board had also examined Sharif last week and said he had vague symptoms of pain in both arms, particularly at night and numbness of toes.

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz and his cardiologist Adnan Khan have demanded the PTI government shift him to hospital for better medical care.

"Reports show his (Sharif) disease has progressed and is life-threatening. Official reports from PIC still awaited. Have been running pillar to post but to no avail," Maryam tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Nawaz SSharif health medical board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp