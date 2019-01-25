Pakistan Army ready to defend country against 'any misadventure': General Bajwa

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday the Pakistani military wants peace in the region but is fully prepared to defend the country against "any misadventure".

He made the remarks while speaking to Pakistani troops near Jhelum, where he went to witness a military exercise of a Brigade along the Line of Control (LoC).

The exercise was aimed at stimulating battlefield conditions to train the troops in a realistic environment.

Fire of various weapon systems including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple calibre artillery guns and PAF fighter jets was part of the exercise, according to the military's media wing.

"Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region.

However we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure," Bajwa said.

He asked the troops to focus on training to deter any belligerence.