South African President Ramaphosa, chief guest at Republic Day parade, lands in Delhi

By UNI

NEW DELHI: President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrived here on Friday on a two-day State Visit to India.

He will be the State Guest of Honour for the Republic Day parade on Saturday.

"Special occasion. Special friend. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is received by Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on his 1st State visit to India after assuming office -accompanied by First Lady and a high level delegation. He is the Guest of Honour for 70th Republic Day celebrations," MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

President Ramaphosa is here at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

"The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close relationship between India and South Africa," the MEA statement said here on January 22.

Mr Ramaphosa is the second President of South Africa after President Nelson Mandela to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting President on Friday evening.

President Ramaphosa will have a bilateral meeting and hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Heard the insightful views of President @CyrilRamaphosa at the Gandhi-Mandela Memorial Freedom Lecture in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/awdm0VceoI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

President Ramaphosa along with Prime Minister Modi will address the India-South Africa Business Forum on Friday afternoon with the objective to grow business ties between the two countries, sources said.