Home World

US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Venezuela

The State Department in a notice said it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees to depart Venezuela".

Published: 25th January 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

In this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks to his supporters from a balcony at Miraflores presidential palace during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. At a competing rally, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president until new elections can be held, to which Maduro responded by cutting off diplomatic relations with the United States and said American diplomats had 72 hours to leave the country. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday ordered non-emergency embassy staff to leave Venezuela but stopped short of complying with a full expulsion demanded by Nicolas Maduro, who Washington says is no longer president.

The State Department in a notice said it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees to depart Venezuela".

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela," it said.

Amid deadly political clashes in the crisis-torn country, the State Department said that US citizens "should strongly consider departing Venezuela".

Maduro on Wednesday gave US diplomats 72 hours to leave the country after President Donald Trump, backed by major Latin American nations, said the leftist firebrand was no longer Venezuela's legitimate president.

The United States said it was ignoring the order as it did not believe Maduro was still president and instead recognised as interim leader Juan Guaido, the opposition head of the National Assembly.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview Thursday that Maduro -- to whom the military leadership is still loyal -- bore responsibility for the safety of US diplomats.

"There's no higher priority for the State Department than to keep all the people in our missions safe and secure.

And we've made clear to the Maduro regime that it is our expectation that they will be safe and secure," he told conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham.

"What we want to make sure that former president Maduro knows is that he doesn't have the right to make the decision about whether or not we stay there," Pompeo said.

State Department officials have not answered questions on how many US personnel remain in Venezuela.

Maduro has also shuttered US missions in the United States.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp