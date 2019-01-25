Home World

10 dead, 30 hurt in Peru bus crash

Nearly 2,700 people died in traffic accidents in Peru in 2016, according to official figures.

Published: 25th January 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By AFP

LIMA: A Peruvian passenger bus plunged into a river bed on Friday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30, rescue services said.

The bus was transporting about 50 passengers from Lima to Tarapoto, a 20-hour drive north, when it careened into the Huallaga, in a forested region less than halfway into the journey, according to local media.

"Until this moment 10 deaths are reported," the National Emergency Operations Center said on Twitter.

Nearly 2,700 people died in traffic accidents in Peru in 2016, according to official figures.

In February last year, a double-decker bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a ravine in the country's south, killing at least 44 people.

One month earlier, a bus crashed into a ravine in Peru's central coastal area, leaving 52 dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peru bus crash Lima Tarapoto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp