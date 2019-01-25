Venezuela military slams opposition leader's presidential claim as 'coup'

By PTI

CARACAS: Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino on Wednesday accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of launching a "coup d'etat" by proclaiming himself acting president in defiance of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

ALSO READ: US, regional powers recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuelan president

Speaking at a press conference surrounded by top military brass, Padrino said Guaido, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, was attempting a coup "against democracy, against our constitution, against President Nicolas Maduro: the legitimate president."