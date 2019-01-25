Home World

White House preparing draft national emergency order

But while Trump's advisers remain divided on the issue, the White House has been moving forward with alternative plans that would bypass Congress.

Published: 25th January 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

White House

White House image used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The White House is preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the US-Mexico border and has identified more than USD 7 billion in potential funds for his border wall should he go that route, according to internal documents.

Trump has not ruled out using his authority to declare a national emergency and direct the Defence Department to construct a border wall as Congress and the White House were still at an impasse over a deal to end the government shutdown, CNN reported on Friday.

But while Trump's advisers remain divided on the issue, the White House has been moving forward with alternative plans that would bypass Congress.

"The massive amount of aliens who unlawfully enter the US each day is a direct threat to the safety and security of our nation and constitutes a national emergency," a draft of a presidential proclamation reads.

"Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the National Emergencies Act, hereby declare that a national emergency exists at the southern border of the United States," the draft adds.

If the declaration is made, the US Army Corps of Engineers would be deployed to construct the wall, some of which could be built on private property and would therefore require the administration to seize the land, which is permitted if it's for public use.

The draft was updated as recently as last week, a US government official told CNN on Thursday night.

According to options being considered, the administration could pull USD 681 million from Treasury forfeiture funds, USD 3.6 billion in military construction, USD 3 billion in Pentagon civil works funds and USD 200 million in Department of Homeland Security funds, the official said.

The development comes after the US Senate on Thursday rejected two proposals, one by the Republicans and the other by Democrats, to fully reopen the federal government, which has been partially shut down since December 22.

Neither bill received the required 60 votes needed to pass in the Senate, where the Republicans hold a majority.

Earlier in the day, Trump again raised the prospect of other ways to fund a border wall without congressional approval, CNN reports.

"I have other alternatives if I have to and I'll use those alternatives if I have to," he told the media. "A lot of people who wants this to happen. The military wants this to happen. This is a virtual invasion of our country."

If the President proceeds with the declaration, it will likely be challenged in court and by Democrats in Congress.

Trump's advisers have cautioned that taking that route would lead to certain legal challenge, meaning the wall construction would still be delayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
White House Donald Trump US Mexico border Mexico Wall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp