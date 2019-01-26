Home World

Accidental blast kills five in Taliban-controlled district in Afghanistan

20 others including Taliban militants and civilians who were present at a volleyball match were wounded.

Published: 26th January 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Afghan officials say an accidental explosion killed four insurgents and a civilian near a sporting event in an area controlled by the Taliban. Maj.Hanif Rezaie, an army spokesman, says one of the fighters killed in the northern Baghlan province was a local commander.

A provincial official says another 20 people, including Taliban fighters and civilians who had gathered to watch a volleyball match, were wounded. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a female university student was killed when a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle was detonated, according to the office of the provincial governor of Nangarhar province. The Taliban hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan blast Baghlan province

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp