Flooding kills five in snow-hit Algeria

While the victims were retrieved over the last 48 hours, around 100 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours in more than 17 areas.

Published: 26th January 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria's civil protection unit said on Saturday that five people died after being swept away by flood waters as a cold snap in the Maghreb brought snow to several of the country's regions. "All the victims have been retrieved over the last 48 hours after being swept away by waters in Annaba, El Tarf, Tizi Ouzou and Tipaza," the civil protection body said.

Salvage operations took place in more than 17 areas and around 100 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours. A total of 33 roads remain blocked in over 10 regions because of snow, the civil protection unit said, adding "snow clearing operations are progressing".

Elsewhere in North Africa, neighbouring Tunisia's interior ministry said on Friday two people were killed by flooding and cold weather, after heavy snowfall.

