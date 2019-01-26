Home World

India favours resolution of political crisis in Venezuela through constructive dialogue

Head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself as "acting president" of the country on Wednesday, plunging the South American country into a political crisis.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

In this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks to his supporters from a balcony at Miraflores presidential palace during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Friday said it was closely monitoring the emerging situation in Venezuela and favoured resolution of the political crisis through constructive dialogue.

In fast-paced developments, head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself as "acting president" of the country on Wednesday, plunging the South American country into a political crisis.

A number of countries, including the US, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, endorsed 35-year-old Guaido's move, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in his response, ordered the American diplomats to leave his country within 72 hours.

ALSO READ: US needs to stay out of Venezuela, says Tulsi Gabbard

In a television address on Thursday, Maduro accused the US of plotting the political instability in Venezuela.

"We are of the view that it is for the people of Venezuela to find political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said.

He said India was closely following the emerging situation in Venezuela.

ALSO READ: US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Venezuela

"We believe democracy, peace and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela. India and Venezuela enjoy close and cordial relations," said Kumar.

Maduro was re-elected to the top post in 2018 in an election which was not participated by most of the opposition parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venezuela Political Crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp