Three-year-old boy dies after freeway shooting in Detroit

State police say on Twitter that the boy died Friday morning at a hospital.

By PTI

DETROIT: A 3-year-old boy has died after a freeway shooting in Detroit.

State police say on Twitter that the boy died Friday morning at a hospital. A bullet pierced the side of the vehicle he was in just before 7:30 pm.

Thursday on the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road.

A woman driving the vehicle is an acquaintance of the boy's mother and was not wounded. Police initially described her as the boy's mother.

First Lt. Michael Shaw has said it's unclear whether their vehicle was targeted and that the shooting does not appear to be related to road rage.

Authorities temporarily closed the freeway to search for evidence. A suspect has not been identified. No further information was immediately available.

