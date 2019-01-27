Home World

Brazil's mining giant Vale hit with initial fine of USD 66.5 million over dam disaster

The amount, confirmed by multiple sources including a government official, was announced by the environment ministry, which did not immediately give an official figure.

Published: 27th January 2019

Rescuers searched for survivors in a huge area in southeastern Brazil buried by mud from the collapse of dam holding back mine waste, with several people dead and hundreds missing. (Phoot | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian mining giant Vale was hit with an initial USD 66.5 million fine Saturday over a dam collapse at one of its mines a day earlier that killed at least 10 people and left hundreds missing.

It was levied by the government's environmental protection agency Ibama.

The penalty, for violations at the Vale iron ore mine in Brumaldinho, near the city of Belo Horizonte, will likely be followed by others as authorities evaluate the scale and gravity of the disaster, analysts told Brazilian media.

An aerial view shows the area of a collapsed dam in Brumadinho, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)

An official dealing with environmental issues in Minas Gerais state, where the dam collapse happened, told AFP the state was preparing another fine.

State authorities have already ordered USD 265 million in Vale's bank accounts be frozen with a view to making the funds available to victims of the disaster.

"The full force of the law" will be applied to those responsible, Minas Gerais governor Romeu Zema told reporters.

Shares in Vale, one of the biggest mining companies in the world, fell eight per cent in New York on Friday after the disaster occurred.

The company was involved in a similar dam collapse in 2015 at another mine it operated elsewhere in Minas Gerais in conjunction with Anglo-Australian company BHP.

In that case, their joint venture was slapped with a similar-sized fine that was later reduced, but which was in any case far eclipsed by an agreed USD 2.3-billion compensation payout -- and an ever bigger lawsuit that is still pending.

