Veterinarians fix puppy born with paws pointing up instead of down

Clary inserted pins in Milo's elbows to realign the joints and help the dog eventually learn to walk.

Published: 27th January 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

puppy

Dr. Erik Clary holds a puppy named Milo in Stillwater, Okla. Milo, born with his front paws facing up instead of down and unable to walk, is recovering after surgery. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

STILLWATER: A puppy born with his front paws facing up instead of down and unable to walk is recovering after surgery at Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences.

Dr. Erik Clary said Friday that he's pleased with the progress of the 10-week-old dog named Milo. The 8-pound (3.63-kilogram) puppy had elbow surgery Jan. 9 in Stillwater.

Clary says Milo, apparently part beagle and coon hound, suffered from congenital elbow dislocation. Clary inserted pins in Milo's elbows to realign the joints and help the dog eventually learn to walk.

An animal rescue group founder took Milo to the school and is caring for the puppy post-surgery. Jennie Hays, of the nonprofit Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary, said Friday that Milo was doing great and is a "very happy puppy."

