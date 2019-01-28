Home World

2018 a momentous year for India-China ties: India's envoy to China

India's envoy to China, Vikram Misri felt that last April's Wuhan Informal Summit marked an important milestone in the relation between two countries.

Published: 28th January 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The year 2018 was momentous for India-China relations during which the bilateral ties witnessed an all-round expansion covering political and economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and defence interactions, India's envoy to China, Vikram Misri, said on Monday.

Highlighting last year's Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Misri in his address at the reception to celebrate India's 70th Republic Day here listed a host of high-level official visits that took place between the two countries. "The year just gone by was a truly momentous one for India-China relations.

The Wuhan Informal Summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in April marked an important milestone in our closer development partnership and was the high point during the year," he said. Modi and Xi met at Wuhan in April 27-28 last year in the first informal summit between the two leaders. It was conceived by both sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratchet up tensions between the two countries.

Since the summit, the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts including the military and trade. Misri said the year 2018 also witnessed an all-round expansion in the ties between the two neighbours, covering political and economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and defence interactions.

India's trade and economic ties with China also witnessed steady growth, with three commercial protocols being signed in the last eight months, he said, adding that in 2019, India is looking forward to sustain the momentum of the robust bilateral ties with China and further deepen the cultural connect between the two ancient civilisations.

At a high-level meeting held in Delhi in December last year, 10 focus areas - tourism, sports, yoga, traditional medicine, film and television, museums, education, culture, youth and provincial-level exchanges -- were identified to further the ties between India and China, the envoy said.

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui and several military officials and diplomats from other nations attended the reception.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wuhan Informal Summit India China ties Vikram Misri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp