Fan of 'The Office' saves woman's life by giving CPR he learned from the show

Corey Scott, a tyre shop technician, quickly smashed the car window and pulled out the unconscious woman before reviving her to the tune of a Bee Gees song

A scene from 'The Office'. (Youtube Screengrab)

All those hours of watching TV can come in handy someday as a man from Arizona found earlier this month. A fan of 'The Office', he managed to save a woman's life by enacting a scene from the TV show!

Cross Scott, a tyre shop technician, was test driving a customer's vehicle on January 11 when he saw a car pulled over with its hazard lights flashing. He found a woman inside who was unconscious. Scott quickly smashed the car window and pulled her out before giving CPR which he had learned from a scene in 'The Office'. 

After the woman was revived, she was attended to by paramedics who thanked the man for his speedy and thoughtful action that saved her life.  

In the scene, Steve Carell's character tells his staff to perform CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees hit 'Stayin Alive'. 

CHECK OUT THE SCENE:

The song, which featured on the soundtrack of 1977's 'Saturday Night Fever', matches the optimum CPR rhythm of 100 chest compressions per minute.

WATCH THE SONG HERE:

To simplify the process of CPR for members of the public, the American Heart Association and other organizations, including the American Red Cross, are promoting instructions in an easier, hands-only version.  

CPR is easy to learn and comes in handy during emergency situations like cardiac arrest or when a person has stopped breathing. 

CPR can keep oxygenated blood flowing to the brain, helping in restoring normal heart rhythm. 

The American Heart Association uses the letters C-A-B — compressions, airway, breathing — to help people remember the order to perform the steps of CPR.

Follow these simple steps and save a life:

1. Lay down the person on his or her back

2. First, put one hand on the chest and then place the other hand on top about twice per second.

3. Using your upper body weight, push hard at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute.

4. If you are an untrained individual, focus on giving compressions till you see signs of life.

