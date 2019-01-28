Home World

Dubai airport retains its position as world's busiest airport in 2018: Statement

Although the figure was a new record high, it missed on the 90.3 million passengers the Dubai airport had projected for 2018.

Published: 28th January 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Dubai Airport (Youtube screengrab)

By AFP

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport on Monday said it has retained its position as the world's busiest airport for the fifth consecutive year in a row in 2018 with Indian travellers emerging as the largest source of traffic for the airport which registered a record footfall of over 89 million.

Annual traffic at the major transit hub rose slightly to 89,15 million passengers, up just over 1.0 per cent on the number who used the airport in 2017, it said in a statement. Although the figure was a new record high, it missed on the 90.3 million passengers the Dubai airport had projected for 2018.

"2018 was yet another remarkable year for Dubai Airports," said CEO Paul Griffiths. According to the latest figures, a total of 89,149,387 travellers used the airport in 2018. 

India remained the biggest source of traffic for the airport, accounting for more than 12.2 million travellers. Most of them coming from the Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Cochin.

Saudis came second over 6.4 million passengers, overtaking travellers from the United Kingdom. About 6.3 million British nationals used the airport. Apart from these countries, 3.5 million flyers from China, 3.2 million from the United States and about 1.5 million from Russia arrived at Dubai airport.

The airport exceeded the 8 million passenger mark twice last year, particularly in July, when passenger numbers reached 8.2 million, and in August, which logged 8.4 million flyers, making it the busiest month in the history of the airport since it started operations in 1960.

It overtook the crown of the world's busiest hub for international travel from London's Heathrow in 2014. The airport also handled over 408,000 flights last year, about 0.3 per cent down from the previous year.The Dubai International Airport (DXB) was opened for civil aviation in July 1937.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai airport World's busiest Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp