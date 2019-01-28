Is this satire, ask Twitterati after men sweep UAE gender equality awards

By Online Desk

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates faced a backlash on social media after all the winners of an initiative meant to ensure gender equality at the workplace were men.

Certificates for "best government entity supporting gender balance", “best federal authority supporting gender balance” and “best gender balance initiative” were awarded at an event on Sunday by Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, UAE vice-president and ruler of Dubai.

The awards which went to the finance ministry, the federal competitiveness and statistics authority and ministry of human resources respectively were all represented by male awardees.

Furthermore, deputy PM and minister of the interior, Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan, was recognised as the “best personality supporting gender balance” for creating maternity leave in the UAE’s military.

A tweet sent out by the UAE administration celebrating the awards was ridiculed with a variety of reactions.

“Has The Onion hacked y’all?” a Twitter user asked, referring to the satirical website. The UAE’s Gender Balance Index awards recognise progress made in government departments over the last year in meeting female participation goals.

“We are proud of the success of Emirati women and their role is central to shaping the future of the country,” a tweet from the official Dubai media office said, adding, “Gender balance has become a pillar in our government institutions.”