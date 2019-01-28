Home World

Pakistan occupied Kashmir government asks archaeology department to renovate worship places of non-muslims

It was also directed to establish state-of-the-art museums at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, exhibiting historical antiques, and literature related to history.

Published: 28th January 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday issued directives to the archaeology department to renovate the worship places of non-Muslims, including Hindus.

The officials were also directed to renovate a Hindu temple at the Madina Market, situated in Muzaffarabad city, the capital of PoK. The department was asked to contact the Hindu community in Pakistan to look after the temple after its renovation.

It was also directed to establish state-of-the-art museums at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, exhibiting historical antiques, and literature related to history.

The government also sought report from the concerned official about Mughal Sarai (a guest house of Mughal's era) and said all the historical buildings and places will be restored and protected.

It directed officials to launch an operation against the encroachments on historical buildings and land of archaeological sites and sought report to conserve theses sites and places after their renovation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PoK Pakistan Archaeology department Hindu Worship places

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp