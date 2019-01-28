Home World

This picture of a dad fixing his pet dog's toy is winning the internet

The picture posted by Michaella shows her dogs sitting next to the ailing bear in the bed and Twitterati can't stop praising the dad for his sweet gesture. 

Published: 28th January 2019

Michaella's dogs Lucky and Lisa looking after the ailing stuffed bear. (Photo | Twitter/ @oohhhkayyy)

By Online Desk

Not all heroes wear capes, some fix toys. For pet parents, when they say pets belong to their family, they really mean it. They treat their pets and kids in the same way because families are beyond blood relations, right? 

One such father is totally winning hearts on Twitter for performing his dad duties for the family dog. Twitter user Michaella Wallace (@oohhhkayyy) posted screenshots of her family's group conversation and it is absolutely adorable. "My dogs stuffed animal was left outside and my dad made sure to save him," read her tweet.

Michaella's pet dog Lucky's favourite stuffed bear was found outside their home in a dismantled state. Speaking to Dodo, Michaella said that Lucky and his stuffed bear have been inseparable for six years and he cherished it so much. He protects the bear like his own baby and plays with it all the time. 

Lucky missed the toy outside their home when he was let outside for nature's call ahead of an incoming winter storm, which covered the toy with snow. Michaella's dad Terry found the toy later in a devastated condition. 

Immediately, Terry posted a picture of the bear in the family group saying he has sad news as he found one of Lucky's 'babies' outside. In a series of messages, Terry proved that he is the dad of the year as he said he found a 'slight pulse and he is doing CPR.' Terry saved the toy bear's life and he even set up a faux IV to help it recover from the accident.

 

The picture posted by Michaella shows her dogs sitting next to the ailing bear in the bed and Twitterati can't stop praising the dad for his sweet gesture. 

 

We are not crying, are you?

 

Some Twitterati even shared videos and photos of their parents fixing their pet's toy. Here are some adorable tweets.

 

Don't you all agree that he is the best dog dad ever?

