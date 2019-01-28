Home World

Venezuela's Guaido calls for new protests, Pope fears 'bloodbath'

Millions of Venezuelans have been left in poverty or fled the country due to an economic crisis, marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities, began in 2014.

Published: 28th January 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis (File photo | AP)

By PTI

CARACAS (VENEZUELA): Venezuela's self-proclaimed president Juan Guido has called for two new protests, in an effort to push the military to turn against leader Nicolas Maduro as Pope Francis warned on Monday of a possible "bloodbath" in the crisis-wracked South American country.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 35-year-old opposition leader Guido announced a two-hour strike on Wednesday "to demand that the armed forces side with the people." Millions of Venezuelans have been left in poverty or fled the country due to an economic crisis, marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities, began in 2014.

The head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly said a second demonstration, on Saturday, would be a "big national and international rally to back the support of the European Union and the ultimatum" from Britain, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands that they would recognize Guaido as interim president unless Maduro calls elections by February 3.

Speaking after a trip to Panama, Francis said he was afraid the escalating political crisis in Venezuela would descend into "a bloodbath." He had previously called on both sides to find a "just and peaceful solution."

While some member nations have backed Guaido, the EU was more vague, saying it would take "further actions" if elections were not called in the coming days, including the issue of recognition of the country's "leadership."

Australia, meanwhile, said it "recognizes and supports" Guaido as interim president pending elections. And Italy has called for "a rapid return to democratic legitimacy."

The United States separately warned there would be a "significant response" if US diplomats, Guaido or the opposition-controlled National Assembly were targeted with violence and intimidation.

Maduro, 56, so far has not budged from his position, telling CNN Turk: "No one can give us an ultimatum."

He retains the backing of Russia and China, as well as Turkey.

A non-governmental organization, the Venezuelan Observatory on Social Conflict, said 29 people were killed and more than 350 arrested in clashes with security forces last week.

Appeal to the military

Encouraged by the international support for his cause, Guaido is on a mission to weaken the military's support of Maduro, which has been essential to keeping him in power since 2013.

His appeals have included promises of amnesty, and mass protests against Maduro, who has presided over a collapse of the economy and a severe humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food and medicine.

Supporters circulated copies of amnesty measures approved by the National Assembly to members of the military on Sunday, but some soldiers burned or ripped up the document.

Venezuela's military attache in Washington, Army Colonel Jose Luis Silva, switched his support to Guaido in a video that called on his brothers in arms to follow his lead.

Maduro appeared at a military exercise in the state of Carabobo on Sunday where he called for "union, discipline and cohesion" to defeat what he called an "attempted coup d'etat."

"Traitors never, loyal always," he exhorted the military audience.

"Are you coup-backers or are you constitutionalists? Are you pro-imperialist or anti-imperialists?" Maduro asked.

Thus far, the military has backed the leftist regime, which was ushered into power 20 years ago by the late Hugo Chavez, but there have been some signs of unrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pope Francis Venezuela Political Crisis Juan Guaido Twitter Blood Bath Nicolas Maduro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp