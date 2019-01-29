Home World

Consular services being brought to Indian population's doorstep in remote UK

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam brings the initiative to further consolidate and deepen India-UK hugely beneficial ties as well as serve Indian citizens.

Published: 29th January 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ruchi Ghanashyam

Indian High Commissioner to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam. (Twitter photo)

By PTI

   LONDON: Consular services including passport, visa and attestation services are being taken to the Indian diaspora in far-flung areas in the UK as part of a new drive by the Indian High Commission here.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, said the initiative is part of a wide range of initiatives being undertaken by the mission to reach out to the community. "The High Commission of India will continue its work tirelessly to further consolidate and deepen India-UK hugely beneficial ties as well as serve Indian citizens and people of Indian origin in the most efficient and friendly manner," said Ghanashyam, during her address at a special Republic Day reception in London's historic Guildhall on Monday evening. "The High Commission is bringing its consular services to the doorstep of the Indian diaspora," she noted.

Since last year, the mission has been organising regular "surgeries" in different parts of the UK during which a team of Indian mission officials assist people with their paperwork related to applications for passport renewal, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), and other certificate and attestation requirements.

Since December 2018, India House in London is also operating a walk-in policy for anyone in need of consular services and has substantially hiked the number of staff as part of its Public Response Unit in order to address all telephone queries more efficiently. "These services are being coordinated on a need-basis and based on requests received from the Indian community members. Our aim is to be able to assist anyone who is unable to make the journey to London or other consulates," a high commission official explained.

During the course of 2019, the Indian mission in London is also making preparations for grand events to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his keynote address, the chief guest at the annual Republic Day reception this year, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Wright, noted that 2019 will also involve Britain welcoming the Indian cricket team for the World Cup in June.

He added "The economic relationship between our countries is a thriving one. I understand that the issue of visas is certainly an important one. Last year, we saw a 33 percent increase in student visas issued alongside a 10 percent increase in visitor visas. The UK issued more Tier 2 skilled work visas to India than all the other countries in the world combined".

The annual event, hosted by the Indian High Commission in the heart of London's financial district this year, was attended by hundreds of guests from the Indian diaspora as well as senior political figures and included a series of Indian cultural performances.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian High Commissioner to the UK Indians in UK UK consular services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp