Home World

Free trade agreement with India and US difficult for now: Pakistan PM advisor on Commerce

Abdul Razak Dawood, Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce, Textile and Industry felt that a deal with the Indian government will depend on improvement in political relations.

Published: 29th January 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

 

LAHORE: Pakistan concluding a free trade agreement with India as well as the United States is difficult now and a deal with New Delhi will depend on improvement in political relations, a top adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

The comments of Abdul Razak Dawood, Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce, Textile and Industry came on Monday in response to questions on the possibility of free trade agreements with the US and India.

When asked to comment on the reported statement by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham that the US may offer Pakistan a Free Trade Agreement if Islamabad renders full support and cooperation to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table for a dialogue to end the 17-year brutal war in Afghanistan. "Pakistan is doing a great job. But when we talk about the FTA with the United States it is very difficult as it will take five to seven years," Dawood said.

Pakistan's ties with the US remains uneasy over Islamabad's failure to curb terrorist activities from its soil.

When asked whether or not the government led by Prime Minister Khan expected improvement in free trade relations with India via the Wagah border, Dawood said, "It depends on the improvement in political relations between Pakistan and India. An FTA with India is not easy at the moment."

Pakistan is yet to grant the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to India. Dawood said in November last year that there no immediate plans to grant MFN status to India. India has already granted the MFN status to all members of the World Trade Organisation, including Pakistan.

Dawood's comments on Monday came a day after Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information of Pakistan, said that the time is not right to hold dialogue as the Indian leaders are preparing for the upcoming general elections. "It is useless to talk to them (India) now unless there is some stability. We will move forward once the new government is formed after the elections. We have delayed our efforts to hold talks with India because we do not expect any big decision from the present Indian leadership," Chaudhry said.

The relations between India and Pakistan remains strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists and no bilateral talks taking place between them for more than two years. India has firmly told Pakistan that terrorism and talks cannot go together.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pakistan ties Pakistan US ties Pakistan Commerce advisor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp