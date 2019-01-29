Home World

Indian man charged for having videos of 'child abuse' in Australia

While the man is yet to be identified, he was held at Perth airport with two mobile phones containing videos of child abuse and other "objectionable" material.

Published: 29th January 2019

By PTI

MELBOURNE: A 32-year-old Indian man in Australia has been charged with possessing child pornography after he was held at Perth airport with two mobile phones containing videos of child abuse and other "objectionable" material, a media report said Tuesday.

The unidentified man, who arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, was held by the Australian Border Force officers. The man was charged with one offence related to possessing child pornography and one of importing "objectionable" goods, Perth-based newspaper 'The West Australian' reported.

He appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear in the same court Tuesday, it said. "Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under Australian law," Australian Border Force (ABF) Regional Commander for Western Australia Rod O'Donnell said. "The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Australian dollars 525,000," the officer said.

The man's phones were seized and his visitor's visa has been cancelled, the report said. "Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF and our officers are highly skilled at identifying people at our airports who are attempting to carry this abhorrent material across the border," O'Donnell said.

The officer said the ABF was concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.

Indian arrested Australia Perth Airport Australian Border Force

