Missing boy, 3, found alive in North Carolina; says bear helped him survive cold

In a news release on Thursday night, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch had said that Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews in Craven County in eastern North Carolina.

ERNUL: In a surprising revelation, a 3-year-old boy who went missing for two days in North Carolina has said a friendly bear helped him survive the sub-zero temperatures. 

As per the report published in The Guardian rescuers responding to the reports of a baby crying found Casey tangled up in thorny bushes, cold and soaked but safe on Thursday night. He had gone missing on Tuesday in conditions so bad the subsequent search had to be called off.

Authorities had been concerned that Casey wasn't adequately dressed for the cold temperatures. Hundreds of volunteers had been helping with the search but had been told to stay away Thursday due to heavy rains and strong winds.

North Carolina has been home to many Black Bears, and it turns out that one of them helped Casey survive the chilling temperatures. Craven County sheriff Chip Hughes said, "Casey did say that he had a friend in the woods that was a bear that was with him.”

Casey is being recognised as a survivor already as the rescuers had to wade through waist-high water to reach the 2ft 2in boy.

