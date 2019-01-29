WATCH | Father-son duo breaks stereotype, dance to 'Let it go' in Elsa costume

By Online Desk

Kids watch us and learn things. So, it's the parents' duty to expose them to the right things which help shape their thought process. Most of the kids are often told 'boys are boys,' 'boys don't cry,' and of course, pink is just for girls. Breaking these unwritten notions, this father from Norway gets 200/100 in parenting.

'Letting everything go,' this video of father-son duo dancing for 'Frozen' song is the cutest video you will see on the internet. Orjan Buroe is a Norwegian comedian who recently posted a video of him dancing with his four-year-old son Dexter to 'let it go' song on Facebook. The video became a viral hit with over 69M views on it already.

ALSO READ: This picture of a dad fixing his pet dog's toy is winning the internet

Captioned as 'mom is gone, no stress,' the video features the father-son duo sporting the 'Frozen Elsa' costume and dancing to 'let it go' enthusiastically. Buroe purchased the blue gowns from eBay and he even got a tiny tiara which his little son was seen sporting in the video. We are totally in for this dress up game!

WATCH: Orjan Buroe dances with his son for 'let it go.'

Speaking to CBS news, Buroe said, "Dexter is just the biggest fan of Else at the moment. I thought maybe I should try to see it through his eyes." He said that the video is to teach the people a valuable lesson that it's important to embarrass oneself. 'For him, Elsa is a superhero," he added. 'Stereotypes' never bothered this dad anyway.

The video sure is an eyeopener for all the parents, that kids should be allowed to make their own choices, and parenting is all about supporting them. We now know who's the real 'superhero' dad!