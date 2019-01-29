Home World

WATCH | Father-son duo breaks stereotype, dance to 'Let it go' in Elsa costume

Captioned as 'mom is gone, no stress,' the video features the father-son duo sporting the 'Frozen Elsa' costume and dancing to 'let it go' enthusiastically.

Published: 29th January 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Frozen, Let it go

Father son duo dance to Frozen song. (Photo | Facebook/orjanburoe)

By Online Desk

Kids watch us and learn things. So, it's the parents' duty to expose them to the right things which help shape their thought process. Most of the kids are often told 'boys are boys,' 'boys don't cry,' and of course, pink is just for girls. Breaking these unwritten notions, this father from Norway gets 200/100 in parenting. 

'Letting everything go,' this video of father-son duo dancing for 'Frozen' song is the cutest video you will see on the internet. Orjan Buroe is a Norwegian comedian who recently posted a video of him dancing with his four-year-old son Dexter to 'let it go' song on Facebook. The video became a viral hit with over 69M views on it already. 

ALSO READ: This picture of a dad fixing his pet dog's toy is winning the internet

Captioned as 'mom is gone, no stress,' the video features the father-son duo sporting the 'Frozen Elsa' costume and dancing to 'let it go' enthusiastically. Buroe purchased the blue gowns from eBay and he even got a tiny tiara which his little son was seen sporting in the video. We are totally in for this dress up game!

WATCH: Orjan Buroe dances with his son for 'let it go.'

Speaking to CBS news, Buroe said, "Dexter is just the biggest fan of Else at the moment. I thought maybe I should try to see it through his eyes." He said that the video is to teach the people a valuable lesson that it's important to embarrass oneself. 'For him, Elsa is a superhero," he added. 'Stereotypes' never bothered this dad anyway. 

The video sure is an eyeopener for all the parents, that kids should be allowed to make their own choices, and parenting is all about supporting them. We now know who's the real 'superhero' dad! 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Frozen Let it go Father son dance to let it go viral video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp