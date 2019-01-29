Home World

Woman raped in Lahore hospital by ward attendant

The victim visited the hospital for the treatment of her son where three suspects, including the security guard of the hospital and the ward attendant took her to an office and the latter raped her.

Published: 29th January 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: A young Pakistani woman was allegedly raped by a ward attendant in Lahore's Mayo Hospital when she visited the medical facility for the treatment of her ailing son. An FIR has been registered against the three suspects. Police arrested the ward attendant, Shahid Butt, and two other suspects on Monday.

According to the FIR, the victim visited Mayo Hospital for the treatment of her ailing minor son. Three suspects, including the security guard of the hospital, took the woman to an office of the Albert Victor Hospital (AVH) of the Mayo Hospital where one of them, Butt, raped her. She told police that her relative Usman came to the hospital on Friday to attend her son. She said he mistakenly went to the admin block where the security guard stopped him and warned him of fine for entering the prohibited area of the hospital which was reserved for the VIPs only.

The guard later threatened that the doctors would discharge her son as punishment and asked her to appear before the admin official for an inquiry early morning next day (Saturday). The victim said as she feared suspension of treatment she reached the hospital at the given time. "As soon as I entered the office, the three suspects locked it from inside and Shahid Butt raped her," she said.

She said she reported the matter to the hospital's medical superintendent the same day but he took no action against the suspects. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident and directed the health secretary to hold an inquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lahore hospital rape Pakistan rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp