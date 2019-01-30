Aasia Bibi can travel anywhere inside Pakistan or abroad: Foreign Office

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Christian woman Aasia Bibi, who was acquitted by Pakistan's Supreme Court in a blasphemy case, has the right to travel anywhere inside the country or abroad, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel threw out a petition seeking to review the apex court's decision to acquit 47-year-old Bibi on Tuesday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Bibi can travel inside Pakistan or make a foreign visit as she has been cleared from all charges from the highest court of the law, Geo TV reported.

Bibi is finally a free woman after all the legal impediments in her way came to an end on Tuesday.

"Based on merit, this review petition is dismissed," Chief Justice Khosa told a hearing at the apex court, which overturned Asia Bibi's death sentence for blasphemy last year.

Bibi may leave Pakistan shortly as there are threats to her life.

Her two daughter had already shifted to Canada.

She has been in protective custody and the government has refused to disclose her whereabouts.