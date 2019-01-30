Home World

Aasia Bibi can travel anywhere inside Pakistan or abroad: Foreign Office

Bibi is finally a free woman after all the legal impediments in her way came to an end on Tuesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Aasia Bibi

Aasia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore in 2010. (AP photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Christian woman Aasia Bibi, who was acquitted by Pakistan's Supreme Court in a blasphemy case, has the right to travel anywhere inside the country or abroad, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel threw out a petition seeking to review the apex court's decision to acquit 47-year-old Bibi on Tuesday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Bibi can travel inside Pakistan or make a foreign visit as she has been cleared from all charges from the highest court of the law, Geo TV reported.

Bibi is finally a free woman after all the legal impediments in her way came to an end on Tuesday.

"Based on merit, this review petition is dismissed," Chief Justice Khosa told a hearing at the apex court, which overturned Asia Bibi's death sentence for blasphemy last year.

Bibi may leave Pakistan shortly as there are threats to her life.

Her two daughter had already shifted to Canada.

She has been in protective custody and the government has refused to disclose her whereabouts.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aasia Bibi Foreign Office blasphemy case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp