Home World

FBI has dozens of probes into Chinese economic spying: Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray told this to members of the Senate select Committee on Intelligence during a Congressional hearing on worldwide threat assessment.

Published: 30th January 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

FBI directors are approved by the Senate to serve for 10 years, but the president has unilateral authority to fire them at any time.

New FBI Director Christopher Wray (AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The FBI has said it is investigating Chinese economic espionage in nearly all of its 56 field offices in America, underscoring the depth of the threat to the US.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told this to members of the Senate select Committee on Intelligence during a Congressional hearing on worldwide threat assessment.

"I think China writ large is the most significant counterintelligence threat we face. We have economic espionage investigations, for example--that's just one piece of it--in virtually every one of our 56 field offices," Wray said.

"The number of those has probably doubled over the last three or four years. And almost all of them, not all of them but almost of them, lead back to China," Wray said in response to a question from Senator Ben Sass who wanted to know about the threats that US faces from China and different Chinese actions inside the United States.

"I would certainly agree with you that as I look at the landscape today and over the course of my career--I still think of myself as a little bit young--that the Chinese counterintelligence threat is more deep, more diverse, more vexing, more challenging, more comprehensive and more concerning than any counterintelligence threat I can think of," said the FBI Director.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christopher Wray FBI Director Chinese economic espionage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp