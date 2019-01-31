India and China discuss bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism

By PTI

BEIJING: China and India have discussed bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism and exchanged views on the regional and international situation on this issue during a meeting of the senior officials of the two nations. The 8th meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism concluded here on Wednesday.

The meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the recent developments in Afghanistan where US officials are holding talks with Taliban amid reports of Trump administration's plans to withdraw American troops, sparking concerns in India and regional countries. "Both sides assessed and exchanged views on regional and international counter-terrorism situation, areas of mutual concerns including cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral level," a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here on Wednesday night said.

The Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was led by Liu Shaobin, Director General, Department of External Security Affairs of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Next round of dialogue will be held in India at a mutually convenient time," it said.

The statement did not mention whether discussions were held on India's bids at the UN to list Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist. Masood Azhar is accused of several deadly terrorist attacks in India, including one on the Uri military base in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, in which 17 security personnel were killed.

China, being a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, has repeatedly blocked India's move, saying "there is no consensus" within the members of the sanctions committee.