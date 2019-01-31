Home World

India and China discuss bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism

The 8th meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism occurred amid recent developments in Afghanistan where US officials are holding talks with Taliban.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China and India have discussed bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism and exchanged views on the regional and international situation on this issue during a meeting of the senior officials of the two nations. The 8th meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism concluded here on Wednesday.

The meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the recent developments in Afghanistan where US officials are holding talks with Taliban amid reports of Trump administration's plans to withdraw American troops, sparking concerns in India and regional countries. "Both sides assessed and exchanged views on regional and international counter-terrorism situation, areas of mutual concerns including cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral level," a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here on Wednesday night said.

The Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was led by Liu Shaobin, Director General, Department of External Security Affairs of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Next round of dialogue will be held in India at a mutually convenient time," it said.

The statement did not mention whether discussions were held on India's bids at the UN to list Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist. Masood Azhar is accused of several deadly terrorist attacks in India, including one on the Uri military base in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, in which 17 security personnel were killed.

China, being a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, has repeatedly blocked India's move, saying "there is no consensus" within the members of the sanctions committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India China ties India China terrorism talks 8th meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp