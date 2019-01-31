Indian students held in sting op by US agencies, claims Facebook post

By Online Desk

In a sting operation, the US Homeland Security department has detained 100 Indian students and issued warrants for another 600 over alleged immigration rule violations. The students had enrolled themselves with a fake university established by the Homeland Security department as part of a covert operation to identify immigration violators. They are now likely to face deportation or criminal charges.

The news was broken by the American Telugu Association (ATA), an organisation of Telugu origin people in North America, which said in a Facebook post that the incident was brought to their attention by some of the victims and their friends.

The organisation has confirmed that 100 students from the Farmington University in Michigan have been arrested and warrants have been issued for another 600. Eight educational consulting agents, all of Indian origin, have been taken into ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody.

A post on the official Facebook page of the ATA said, "Beginning in 2015, the university was part of a federal law enforcement undercover operation designed to identify recruiters and entities engaged in immigration fraud. Eight student recruiters were charged with participating in a conspiracy to help at least 600 foreign citizens stay in the U.S. illegally, according to the indictments."

The post went on to say, "Ever since the American Telugu Association started getting calls for guidance and help, the ATA leadership and teams in various cities swung into action. Since the early hours of Jan 30, 2019, the ATA legal team and local ATA teams have reached out to the Indian Students Associations of various universities. They have been extending guidance to the students and affected parties by advising and counselling them on the next course of action."

Members of the ATA met the Indian Ambassador Harshvardhan Shingla and the Consul General in Atlanta Swati Vijay Kulkarni and briefed them on the ongoing issues and remediation efforts, the post added.

ICE agents launched a fake university at Farmington Hills in Michigan as a part of Operation “Paper Chase” to take down immigration violators and recruiters. Undercover Homeland Security agents were working as university officials from 2017, tracking down and identifying alleged violators.

The charge sheet accuses all the enrolled students as wilful collaborators, instead of falling victims of an education racket as they all knew they will not be attending any classes to earn credits or earn an academic degree in a particular field of study at the end of the course, a HT report stated.

Special agents from ICE's Homeland Security Investigations arrested eight on criminal charges as part of an investigation into potential abuses of the US student visa system.

The eight were identified as Barath Kakireddy, Suresh Kandala, Phanideep Karnati, Prem Rampeesa, Santosh Sama, Avinash Thakkallapally, Aswanth Nune, and Naveen Prathipati.

Six of them were arrested in the Detroit area and the other two in Virginia and Florida.

According to the indictment unsealed in a local court on Wednesday, these eight individuals helped at least 600 foreign nationals stay in the US illegally.

The Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates are in touch with student organisations and have offered help. They are also in touch with US authorities on the issue.

