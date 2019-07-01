Japan bans indoor smoking at public venues

By UNI

TOKYO: A new Japanese law which bans indoor smoking at public venues took effect on Monday to prevent the spread of passive smoking.

The revised health promotion law aims to reduce the health risks posed by second-hand smoke.

The banned places include schools, hospitals and offices of central and local governments.

The law allows these units to set up outdoor smoking areas and post no-smoking signs on premises.

Managers of these facilities could face fines of up to 500,000 yen (4,600 US dollars) if they fail to comply fully with the new rules.

People can be fined up to 300,000 yen (2,700 US dollars) if they smoke in a restricted area and ignore warnings from those in charge of the facilities.

Smoking will be banned in restaurants and businesses in Japan from April 1 next year.