Home World

Putin-Trump talks on Syria not linked to Damascus attack: Kremlin

Trump and Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 on June 28 where they discussed a range of issues, including the Syrian crisis.

Published: 01st July 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. ( Photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: There is no connection between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump's recent talks on Syria, and the recent attack on Damascus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian state television reported that the country's Air Defense Force had repelled an air attack on the southern outskirts of Damascus and the city of Homs, shooting down at least three missiles.

A source told Sputnik that the attack was carried out by the Israeli Air Force from Lebanon's airspace.

When asked whether the Kremlin could comment on the information on the strikes on Syria and if there was any connection between these attacks and the Putin-Trump talks concerning Syria, Peskov expressed confidence that "there was definitely no connection.

" The spokesman noted that he did not have any details regarding this incident in Syria and recommended that any concerns on the matter be referred to the Russian military since "they receive information updates with a much greater frequency".

Trump and Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 on June 28 where they discussed a range of issues, including the Syrian crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Damascus Syrian war
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp