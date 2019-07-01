Home World

Six IS terrorist killed in two separate operations in Iraq

Although the Iraqi government had declared victory over Islamic State in December 2017, the IS terrorists are still active in rural areas of central and northern parts of the country.

Published: 01st July 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Iraqi soldiers used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By ANI

BAGHDAD: As many as six Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in two separate operations carried out by US-led coalition and Iraqi security forces in the northern province of Nineveh on Sunday, country's Army said.

According to the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), four IS terrorists were killed in an airstrike carried out by US-led coalition aircraft on a tunnel used by the terrorists as a hideout in Ayn al-Jahesh area in the south the provincial capital Mosul.

The other two IS terrorists were killed in an anti-terrorism operation carried out by Iraqi security forces in the village of Um Haram in the west of Mosul. An explosive belt, an assault rifle, and the vehicles belonging to the terrorists were confiscated from the scene of the incident, reported Xinhua news agency.

Although the Iraqi government had declared victory over Islamic State in December 2017, the IS terrorists are still active in rural areas of central and northern parts of the country and carry out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State IS terrorists IRAQ US airstrike
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp