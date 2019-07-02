Home World

Indian among 9 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi airport

The Houthi terrorists have targeted the same airport and that "it continues its immoral practices by targeting civilians and civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Airport

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

RIYADH: An Indian national was among 9 people injured in a "terrorist attack" by the Houthi militia at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, it was announced here on Tuesday.

According to a statement by a spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen, eight of the victims were Saudis and one was Indian. Col. Turki Al Maliki said that all the injured were transferred to hospitals and were stable, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Maliki said that the Houthi terrorist militia has targeted the same airport several times and that "it continues its immoral practices by targeting civilians and civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law and its customary rules".

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned the attack, which it said "contradicts all international laws and conventions".

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement said: "The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible... any threat or danger to the Kingdom's security is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi Airport terrorist attack Houthi militia Abha International Airport
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp