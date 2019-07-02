Home World

Taliban captures strategically important Kayan valley in Afghanistan

Locals have said that the Taliban fighters captured the area on Monday night after fierce fighting that left a dozen dead and injured from both sides.

Published: 02nd July 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By IANS

PUL-E-KHUMRI: Taliban militants have captured the strategically important Kayan valley in Dushi district of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, District Governor Sahib Dad Ghafoori said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Six dead, 50 children wounded in Taliban car bomb attack

"Taliban have overrun Kayan valley," Ghafoori told Xinhua without providing more details.

Locals have said that the Taliban fighters captured the area on Monday night after fierce fighting that left a dozen dead and injured from both sides.

ALSO READ: Taliban kills eight election commission employees in Afghanistan

Observers in Baghlan province believe if the Taliban militants were able to keep control over Kayan valley, they could attack the main highway linking the national capital Kabul to northern Mazar-e-Sharif and central Bamian cities.

Taliban militants have yet to make comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Kayan valley
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp