Home World

Israeli company apologises for putting Mahatma Gandhi's image on its liquor bottles

The bottle was included in a box set meant to commemorate Israel's 71st Independence Day featuring five historical figures on various types of beer.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

By PTI

An Israeli company that stoked controversy by putting the image of Mahatma Gandhi on its liquor bottles to commemorate Israel's 71st independence Day on Wednesday apologised to the people and the Government of India for "hurting" their sentiments.

Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over picture of the Father of the Nation on liquor bottles of the Israeli company, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to direct External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter and take immediate appropriate action.

"Malka Beer offers its heartfelt apologies to the people and the Government of India for hurting their sentiments," Gilad Dror, the Brand Manager of the company, said in a statement.

"We highly respect and value Mahatma Gandhi and regret our action of putting his image on our bottles," he said.

He also said that the company had stopped production and supplies of the bottles once the issue was raised by the Indian embassy in Israel, and "it is now making efforts to withdraw the product from the market.

"The manufacturers "intention had in fact been to honour Mahatma Gandhi", who was the only non-Israeli face on the limited edition bottles that included three former prime ministers - David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin.

The father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, was the fifth prominent figure featuring on the limited edition bottles.

Dror has also promised the Indian mission that they would keep such sentiments in mind in the future.

The controversial bottle was included in a box set meant to commemorate Israel's 71st Independence Day.

The set featured the five historical figures on various types of beer, including a cartoon image of Gandhi decked out in shades and a tie-dye shirt.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Israel Israeli beer Gandhi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp